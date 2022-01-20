Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 17,052 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $42,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

