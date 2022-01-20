Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,867 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $39,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.