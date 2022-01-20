Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $41.20 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BRP were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

DOOO opened at $80.71 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

