Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $49.04 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $49,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

