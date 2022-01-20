Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 88.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 124,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 68.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $104.25 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

