Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,693 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $47,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

NYSE:FRC opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

