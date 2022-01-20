Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 93,202 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $44,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

