AllianceBlock (ALBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $103.35 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006770 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

