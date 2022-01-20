Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 223,939 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TEGNA by 38.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TEGNA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 581.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 150.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

