Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $30,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

