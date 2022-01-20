Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 888,651 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888,651 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xerox were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after acquiring an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $72,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.