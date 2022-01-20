Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $453.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

