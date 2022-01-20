Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

