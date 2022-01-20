AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,241. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.