Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 603,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

