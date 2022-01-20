Alpha Quark Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.01 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $81.67 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00007306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

