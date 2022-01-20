Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,585 shares of company stock valued at $386,723,168. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $40.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,753.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,890.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,824.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

