AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,118 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 476.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

