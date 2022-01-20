AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 812,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 793,130 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

