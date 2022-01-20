AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 23,844 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 39.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 80.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 65,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.