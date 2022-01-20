AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,276 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,276 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

CHRW stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

