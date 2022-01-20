AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,494 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

HCAT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

