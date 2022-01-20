Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

