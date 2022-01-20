Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.