Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of ALT opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 6.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 62.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

