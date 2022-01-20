Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 67,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

