Altman Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

AAPL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

