Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

