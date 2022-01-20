Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

