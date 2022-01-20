Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

