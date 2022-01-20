American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 89,413 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $123,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heartland Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 91,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

