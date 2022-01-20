American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,715 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $176,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $379.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

