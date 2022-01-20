American Century Companies Inc. Has $159.95 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $159,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

