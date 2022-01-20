American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $133,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,273,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

