American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.76% of Brunswick worth $129,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

NYSE BC opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

