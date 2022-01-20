American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.