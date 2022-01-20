AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 24.3% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $7,570.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

