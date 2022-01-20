Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 271,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 278,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.