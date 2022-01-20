AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 7,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. AMREP has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

