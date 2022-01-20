Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 42,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $269.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.