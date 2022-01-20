Analysts Anticipate Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

CPG stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 296,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,527. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

