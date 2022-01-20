Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.06. 419,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.07. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.