Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

