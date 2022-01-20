Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

