Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce sales of $801.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.60 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.30. 11,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

