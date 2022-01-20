Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

