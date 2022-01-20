Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.