Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $110.74 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

