Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 303,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306. The company has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

