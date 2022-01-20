Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
