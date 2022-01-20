Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.