Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 90.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

